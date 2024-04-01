Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, ‘Open Me, A Higher Consciousness of Sound and Spirit’ (Spiritmuse) | Review

By Jon Garelick Chicago percussionist and former AACM chairman Kahil El’Zabar founded the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble with a simple, endlessly variable concept: “two horns and a drum.” This 50th anniversary recording expands that concept slightly by adding a couple of string players, but the basic musical approach remains consistently spare and elemental. West African percussive grooves are the foundation, encompassing free excursions drawing from churchy American blues and spirituals and modern jazz. Or, as described by one venerable El’Zabar title included here, “Great Black Music.” Following a long line of esteemed EHE alumni (among them, Kalaparusha Maurice McIntyre, Hamiet Bluiett and Joseph Bowie), the new album features a seasoned core band: Corey Wilkes (trumpet, 20 years) and Alex Harding (baritone sax, 7 years), plus featured guests James Sanders (violin, viola) and Ishmael Ali (cello). The approach to originals and standards is familiar but not stale. The Ensemble builds Miles Davis’ “All Blues” from the ground up, introducing it with gentle kalimba, light rhythmic bells, soft guttural utterances and ghostly bowed strings, as if trying to discover the tune for the first time. Then, the entrance of rocking ostinato baritone and muted trumpet melody clearly establishes the familiar framework. That kind of vamp arrangement sustains the other 11 selections, like “Barundi,” with its mid-tempo swinging African 6/8 on trap drums with cymbals and a swaying unison four-note horn figure that carries through the rest of the piece. With solos by baritone, pizzicato cello (Ali’s lyrical spontaneity is a special treat here), trumpet, bowed strings and a final counterpoint conversation, the spell of that ongoing vamp, both dreamlike and body-moving, is never broken. “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” is rescued from summer-camp sing-alongs and returned to its elemental power with meditative vocals testifying over percussion. Likewise, the stripped-down treatment of Gene McDaniels’ “Compared to What,” more Roberta Flack than Les McCann, has a spiritual cast all its own. As with everything else here, handmade plain-spokenness roots it to the earth and to the music’s ongoing history. https://open.spotify.com/album/79yO2lHbzL3moNvKykxm5p?si=MC8FMR-ZS3OIFcwjAtVckA