When: Sunday, October 8

Where: Freight and Salvage in Berkeley, CA Directions – Contact

Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, the worst storm to hit the island in almost a century. Today millions of Puerto Ricans don’t have electricity or running water, thousands remain trapped in their homes by massive flooding and food and medical supplies are extremely scarce. Help us to support these communities by joining us for Juntos por Puerto Rico, a benefit concert for the victims of Hurricane Maria on Sunday, October 8 from 1 – 4 p.m. at Freight & Salvage, 2020 Addison St., Berkeley, CA. Tickets are $60 premium advance, $40 general advance, $44 at the door. For information call 510-644-2020 or visit http://thefreight.org/unidos-por-puerto-rico.

“I hope you’ll join us to help the people of Puerto Rico recover from this devastating catastrophe. It’s going to take years for the Island to recover, but residents need immediate help,” says event organizer saxophonist/ composer Miguel Zenón (pictured) who was born and raised in San Juan. “It’s going to be an amazing event. We’re honored that so many incredible musicians have chosen to donate their talents to help raise badly needed resources, and that Freight and Salvage is providing a wonderful venue so that we can perform for everyone who wants to help.”

Performing are some of the top jazz musicians in the world including:

Obed Calvaire, Marco Diaz, Robin Eubanks, David Flores, Jose Roberto Hernandez, Zakir Hussain, Sean Jones, Rebeca Mauleon, Javier Navarrette, Rico Pabon, Pedro Pastrana, Joshua Redman, David Sanchez, John Santos, Shefali Shah, Marcus Shelby, Saul Sierra, Miguel Zenón.

For more information please visit: http://thefreight.org/unidos-por-puerto-rico.

