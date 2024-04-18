Jun Iida | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

On this episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, we share a conversation with trumpeter and composer Jun Iida. He’s here to share insights into his latest album, Evergreen. We take a journey through the record’s captivating melodies, rhythms and harmonies, discovering how the music was shaped by the locations that he called his home at various points in his life, as well as the influence of his Japanese heritage. We’ll also talk about some of the personal stories that have shaped some of its individual compositions, and so much more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jun Iida via the player below. His new album, Evergreen, is available now. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Steve Korn.

