Julius Rodriguez, Ray Angry and Timo Elliston & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

New Music and Videos

Ray Angry and Timo Elliston, “I Seem Happy” [Song Premiere]

Ray Angry and Timo Elliston mix jazz cues with evocatively modern acoustic moments to capture the range of moods and backdrops in the comedic series Life & Beth. The series was created by and stars Amy Schumer, and it recently premiered on Hulu. Angry and Elliston’s original score is released digitally today via Lakeshore Records. You can listen to one of its tracks, “I Seem Happy,” via the player below and order the album HERE. “It’s been an honor being a co-composer on Life & Beth with Timo Elliston,” says Angry via a press release “It has been a dream to work with Amy Schumer, who is an awesome human being.”

Gerald Clayton and Charles Lloyd, “Peace Invocation”

Pianist Gerald Clayton and saxophone legend Charles Lloyd offer a “Peace Invocation” on their transcendent duet performance from Clayton’s forthcoming album, Bells on Sand. The album will be released on April 1 via Blue Note Records. “I hope these reflections encourage people to step back and recognize that our testaments—songs, stories, intentions—lay atop an ever-shifting landscape,” says Clayton via a press release. Pre-order Bells on Sand here.

Julius Rodriguez, “Gift of the Moon”

Having dropped out of Juilliard to tour with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Cautious Clay and more, multi-talented musician/composer Julius Rodriguez continues to blaze his own sonic path on his debut album. An exciting genre-defying album weaving his life and influences into a fascinating whole, Let Sound Tell All will be released on June 10 via Verve Records. Its lead single, “Gift of the Moon,” weaves jazz and psychedelia and pays tribute to Roy Hargrove and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Pre-order Let Sound Tell All here.

New Albums

Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart, Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)

Organist Larry Goldings, guitarist Peter Bernstein and drummer Bill Stewart celebrate more than three decades as an organ trio with Perpetual Pendulum. Recorded on July 2020 at New York’s Sear Sound, the new album offers a program that combines original compositions by all three musicians, as well as fresh organ trio takes on jazz classics. Order it here.

Juanita Euka, Mabanzo (Strut)

Vocalist Juanita Euka, also known as London’s Afrobeat Collective’s frontwoman and niece of Congolese rumba legend Franco Luambo, releases her debut solo album, Mabanzo, today via Strut. From contemporary Congolese guitar to Afro-Cuban workouts, the album brings together her many and varied musical influences into play. Order it here.

Vincent Peirani, Jokers (ACT)

Jokers is French accordion virtuoso Vincent Peirani’s first album in a trio, and it features guitarist Federico Casagrande and drummer/keyboardist Ziv Ravitz. Here, Peirani also experiments with electronic effect on the accordion, enriching the movie-like indie jazz quality of a wide-ranging and surprising program. Order Jokers here.

