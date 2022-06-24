Julian Lage, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week’s new music roundup includes a previously unissued Miles Davis recording, a taste of Julian Lage’s forthcoming album, Ella Fitzgerald’s sole orchestral live recording of one of her legendary Verve albums and more.

New Music and Videos

Julian Lage, “Auditorium”

Guitar virtuoso Julian Lage will release his new album, View With a Room, on September 16 via Blue Note Records. The announcement comes with the release of its lead single, “Auditorium,” the live video of which you can watch via the player below. With this new record, Lage explores the possibility of marrying lush orchestration with an organic sense of improvisation and the agility of a small ensemble. On View With a Room, his deeply attuned trio of bassist Jorge Roeder and drummer Dave King is augmented by the addition of a second guitarist, six-string icon Bill Frisell.

Wu-Lu, “Scrambled Tricks”

Wu-Lu is a genre-defying multi-instrumentalist/producer from South London that you need to know about. “Scrambled Tricks” is a mordant hip-hop track from the record, drawing from a wide array of influences and providing an intense soundtrack to our troubled times. The track anticipates the release of his debut album, LOGGERHEAD, due out July 8 via Warp and is accompanied by a nightmarish video directed by Ethan & Tom, which calls to mind the dystopian vision of A Clockwork Orange.

Miles Davis, “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

The seventh chapter from Columbia/Legacy’s acclaimed Miles Davis Bootleg Series will be released on digital and physical configurations on September 16. The three-disc set shines a light on an underrated period of the trumpet legend’s stellar career through rare recordings from 1982-1985. These include unissued studio recordings, including the trumpet great’s take on “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” recently released as the set’s lead single, as well as an entire live concert recording from 1983.

New Albums

Charles Lloyd, Trios: Chapel (Blue Note)

Charles Lloyd releases this month the first in a three-part series of albums featuring the NEA Jazz Master in different trio settings. The first of these Trio of Trios albums, Trios: Chapel, features the saxophonist in a drummerless trio alongside guitarist Bill Frisell and bassist Thomas Morgan, and is named after the group’s inaugural performance in December 2018 at Coates Chapel in San Antonio.

NYO Jazz, We’re Still Here (Platoon)

Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Jazz Orchestra’s debut album, featuring artistic director/bandleader/trumpeter Sean Jones, includes Carnegie Hall-commissioned works by Miguel Zenón, Ayn Inserto, John Beasley, and Igmar Thomas, plus classics and contemporary songs. We’re Still Here was released today and also features special guests Melissa Aldana and Wycliffe Gordon.

Ella Fitzgerald, The Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook (Verve)

Verve releases a previously-unissued Ella Fitzgerald concert, featuring live performances of 15 songs from her now-classic album, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook, at The Hollywood Bowl on August 16, 1958. This concert marked the only time The First Lady of Song performed Paul Weston’s iconic arrangements from the seminal album live with a full orchestra.

Featured photo by Shervin Lainez.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.