Judy Garland – “Come Rain or Come Shine”

Actress Judy Garland, America’s darling of the screen and stage, was born on this day (June 10) in 1922. Though she was well known for her iconic film roles such as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and Esther Smith in Meet Me In St. Louis, Garland was also an accomplished jazz vocalist who was more than capable of holding her own in the company of peers like Count Basie and Frank Sinatra. In April 1961, she appeared at Carnegie with a backing orchestra led by Mort Lindsey to perform a program of jazz and showtune standards. The concert, which was billed as “the greatest night in show business history,” was recorded and released in an album later that year. It would go on to win a Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1962, making Judy Garland the first woman to win the award. Today’s Song of the Day is the Harold Arlen hit “Come Rain or Come Shine,” which would become a hit for the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Barbara Streisand, Rufus Wainright and Willie Nelson. At the end of the song, it’s a thrill to hear Garland call the song’s composer — who happened to be in attendance that night — and thank him for his monumental contributions to jazz.