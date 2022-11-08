Judith Owen: Bold Female Declarations, Without Apology

Singer Judith Owen honors musical heroines with joy and New Orleans flavor. Seated before the audience at Preservation Hall in the French Quarter of New Orleans on a balmy October night, singer and pianist Judith Owen thought back to her deepest joy while growing up in London — her father’s record collection. She recalled finding,

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON