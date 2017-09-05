Menu
     
September 2017 Issue
Lu Olutosin

Matt Micucci News September 5, 2017

Judi Jackson to pay tribute to Nina Simone

Judi Jackson to pay tribute to Nina Simone

Vocalist Judi Jackson will perform Nina Simone’s most powerful, spiritual compositions with a gospel choir and a full live band at the Jazz Cafe in London, United Kingdom, on September 10.

Jackson and her choir will cover the breadth of Simone’s career, from her 1959 breakthrough hit version of “I Loves You Porgy,” to her 1960’s Civil Rights ballads, like “Sinnerman” and her commercial success with “My Baby Just Cares for Me” from the 1980’s.

“We want to honour a legend, a hero, an activist, a force of nature, whilst raising awareness to mental health issue and fighting back the stigma of just keeping it quiet.”

For more information, go to https://www.judijackson.com/

