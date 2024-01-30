Josh Nelson | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we bring you a conversation with Josh Nelson, the acclaimed pianist and composer, and one of the most sought-after bandleaders on the West Coast with seven critically-acclaimed recordings under his name. Join us as Nelson delves into the captivating tales that inspired his latest live album, LA Stories: Live at Sam First, a remarkable release under the newly-established Sam First Records label associated with the revered Los Angeles music venue. Beyond the new album, Nelson takes us on a journey through his musical evolution, reflecting on his formative years, his experience of collaborating with the much-missed Natalie Cole and much more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Josh Nelson via the player below. His latest album, LA Stories: Live at Sam First, is available now via Sam First Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Robbie Jeffers.

