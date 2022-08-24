Jonathan Frakes | From Star Trek to his Jazz Jones and Riker’s Mailbox | JAZZIZ Not What You Think

Better known around the world as Commander William Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, actor and director Jonathan Frakes is an enthusiastic – close friends might say insufferable – jazz fan and a trombonist. With a taste that gravitates more towards Roswell Rudd than Glenn Miller, Frakes has incorporated his trombone and his love for jazz into Star Trek episodes on several occasions. He’s also performed on Phish’s album Hoist on a song titled “Riker’s Mailbox” and recorded with cast member Trek-mates LeVar Burton (Geordi LaForge), Michael Dorn (Worf), and Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard) in the vocal group the Sunspots (a nod to the Inkspots). In 1991, during a break from interstellar travel, he appeared on Brent Spinner’s album of American standards, Ol’ Yellow Eyes is Back. In this episode of JAZZIZ NOT WHAT YOU THINK, Jonathan Frakes sits down with Publisher Michael Fagien, talks about jazz and a lot of things you might not have known about this screen legend and sci-fi icon.