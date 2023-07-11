Jonathan Butler | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Jonathan Butler’s musical journey is a remarkable tale that spans from humble beginnings to global stardom, and he graciously shares some of it with us on the latest episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast. Born and raised in apartheid-era South Africa, Butler embarked on a professional career as a touring musician at a remarkably young age. As a teenager, he recorded local hits that struck a chord with a nation yearning for change. Over time, Butler’s talent propelled him to international acclaim, as he skillfully blended R&B, gospel, jazz and pop into a soulful fusion that captivated audiences around the world.

His music left an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of listeners and became a beacon of hope and unity, embracing a greater purpose. Notably, even the great Nelson Mandela found solace and strength in Butler’s music during his imprisonment. Today, as a celebrated vocalist, guitarist and composer, Butler continues to uplift and inspire. His latest album, Ubuntu, produced by Marcus Miller and released via Mack Avenue, stands as a potent message of love, peace and unity, drawing from a life shaped by adversity and witnessing the triumph of good over evil.

Ubuntu, his latest album, is available now via Mack Avenue Records.

Featured photo by Raj Naik.

