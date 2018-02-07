Menu
     
Lu Olutosin

Matt Micucci Feature February 7, 2018

Jon Stickley Trio announces lineup change

Jon Stickley Trio announces lineup change

The Jon Stickley Trio has announced a change in lineup beginning in January 2018. Drummer Hunter Deacon will replace Patrick Armitage. He will be joining guitarist Jon Stickley and violinist Lindsay Pruett.

“We’re really excited to add Hunter’s vibe to the mix,” says Stickley in an official press release. “His creativity and willingness to experiment were two things that drew us to him, and Lyndsay and I were quickly surprised and inspired by what he’ll bring to the table.”

The Jon Stickley Trio is a progressive ensemble rooted in the traditions of bluegrass but performing Gypsy jazz and folk-punk as well. Along with releasing two LPs and one EP in the past few years, the Trio has toured the United States, playing over 120 dates in 2017 alone. In addition to the change in line-up, the Trio has announced further tour dates for 2018.

For more information and updates from the road, go to www.jonstickley.com

#Jon Stickley Trio

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

