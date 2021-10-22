Johnathan Blake, Charles Goold, Nicholas Krolak & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Charles Goold, “Resisting Arrest” [Song Premiere]

“Resisting Arrest” is drummer/composer Charles Goold’s rhythmic tour de force, and you can listen to its premiere via the player below. It is at once a celebration of the textures and sounds of the African diaspora, an attack on police brutality, an investigation on racial tension and a meditation on the African American experience at large. The piece is performed with guitarist Andrew Renfroe, bassist Noah Jackson, pianist Taber Gable and vibraphonist Steve Nelson. It is also the debut single from his upcoming LP, Rhythm in Contrast, which is due out in 2022 and that showcases his visionary compositional skills.

Johnathan Blake, “Shakin’ the Biscuit”

Drummer/composer/bandleader Johnathan Blake has shared the third single from his forthcoming Blue Note debut, Homeward Bound. “Shakin’ the Biscuits” is characterized by a feel-good groove and a live dialogue between all five musicians of his quintet Pentad – Blake, alto saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, vibraphonist Joel Ross, keyboardist David Vireller and bassist Dezron Douglas. Homeward Bound is due out October 29 and you pre-order it HERE.

Paul Taylor, “Ride It” feat. Jamie Jones [Song Premiere]

Los Angeles-saxman Paul Taylor has a blast on his effervescent take on “Ride It,” the 2008 Jay Sean R&B hit and subsequent TikTok viral sensation. His version, shared today, features Jamie Jones from All-4-One on vocals and is one of ten tracks from Taylor’s forthcoming And Now This!, which finds him continuing his ongoing exploration of an expansive range of dynamic and danceable grooves and intricate pop/electronica vibes. The album was created via the exchange of digital files between Taylor and his longtime collaborator, producer Dino Esposito. It is due out November 5 via Peak Records and you can pre-order it HERE.

Nicholas Krolak, “Crucian Lullaby” [Video Premiere]

Bassist/composer Nicholas Krolak’s new multimedia project “Crucian Lullaby” finds him revisiting an earlier composition to score footage of the aftermath of the 1906 San Francisco Earthquake from the National Archive. This music was written by Krolak in 2017, following his trip to the Caribbean Island of Saint Croix, then recently hit by a devastating hurricane. The piece, performed with his steadfast quintet, alternates between an Afro-Cuban groove and hard-swing feel, while the idea of the lullaby itself invokes the concept of the sense of peace and resolve that often follows difficulty.

New Albums

Lionel Loueke, Close Your Eyes (Sounderscore)

Guitar master Lionel Loueke’s celebrated 2018 vinyl-only LP, Close Your Eyes, is available on CD and digital for the first time ever from today, October 22, via Sounderscore. Originally released via Newvelle, this album was Loueke’s first album of standards and also features bassist Ruben Rogers and drummer Eric Harlan. The new edition also comes with three bonus tracks. Order Close Your Eyes here.

Nubya Garcia, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE (Concord)

London-based saxophonist/composer Nubya Garcia released today her new remix album, SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE, via Concord. The record finds her teaming up with an exciting and innovative array of artists – including Dengue Dengue Dengue, Kaidi Tatham, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and keiyaA – for a reimagined look at her acclaimed debut full-length as a leader, Source, released last year. Order SOURCE ⧺ WE MOVE here.

Kirk Whalum, How Does Christmas Sound? (Artistry/Mack Avenue)

Acclaimed saxophonist Kirk Whalum revisits tracks from the Christmas canon and lesser-known gems with a more introspective, spiritual sound on How Does Christmas Sound?, out now on Artistry/Mack Avenue. This is his second Christmas-themed full-length album, following his GRAMMY-nominated 2001 LP, The Christmas Message. Order How Does Christmas Sound? here.

Featured photo by David Ellis.

