John Pizzarelli | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today, we welcome John Pizzarelli to the JAZZIZ Podcast. The acclaimed guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli celebrated the 40th anniversary of his recording debut with a new album, Stage & Screen, released earlier this year via Palmetto Records. The album features Pizzarelli’s trio with bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson and finds inspiration in classic songs from Broadway musicals and Hollywood films. Aside from speaking about this new record, we take this opportunity to speak with the artist about some highlights of his journey in music and stories from his formative years, including his love of Nat King Cole and memories of touring and performing with Frank Sinatra early in his career.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with John Pizzarelli via the player below. His latest album, Stage & Screen, is available now via Palmetto Records. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Jaci Berkopec.

