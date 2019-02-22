John MacMurchy – “WTF”

With the release of Volume 2, multi-reedist and bandleader John MacMurchy leads Art of Breath, a group of superb Toronto-based musicians, on a journey that crosses borders and traditions. The album touches on love, loss, and politics, with MacMurchy’s sophisticated but accessible arrangements highlighted throughout by breathtaking vocal and instrumental performances.

<a href="http://artofbreath.bandcamp.com/album/volume-2">Volume 2 by John MacMurchy’s Art of Breath</a>

The tune “WTF” swings hard and heavy — full of driving bass, searing guitar, yawing trombone and sci-fi keyboards. But for all its relentless forward momentum, the song retains a laser-cut precision, its many facets lending the tune a gemlike brilliance.