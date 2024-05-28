John Korbel | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today’s episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast features an insightful conversation with singer/songwriter John Korbel about his latest album, Falling Feels Like Flying. This diverse collection of original compositions traces its origins back to the tumultuous days of the COVID-19 lockdowns. Korbel delves into his journey in music, including his return after a long hiatus, and discusses his unique style that blends vintage elements with a contemporary edge. He also shares details about his composition, recording, and production processes, providing a comprehensive look at the creation of his latest project.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with John Korbel via the player below. His latest album, Falling Feels Like Flying is available now. Launch it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Limor Nagy.

