John Hébert: “Sounds of Love” (Sunnyside)

Bassist John Hébert reshapes and reimagines the standard jazz quintet on this album of four originals and two Mingus covers recorded in concert back in 2013. His all-star band of vivid personalities — cornetist Taylor Ho Bynum, alto saxophonist Tim Berne, pianist Fred Hersch and drummer Ches Smith — may recall classic Blue Note ensembles,

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!