You've reached the solo break. To continue reading this article, you need to login or purchase a subscription.

John Escreet likes to take risks. The UK-born keyboardist’s previous two albums were firmly in the free-improvisation realm, with support from masters of experimental music, including drummer Tyshawn Sorey and saxophonist Evan Parker. While the pieces on his latest offering work within compositional structures, there’s still plenty of space for open improvisation. And Escreet’s still…