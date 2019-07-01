John Dokes – True Love (Rondette Jazz)

Twenty years after the passing of Joe Williams, John Dokes seems primed to be one of the emerging jazz artists most likely to carry forth the legend’s elegantly refined soul-blues style. On True Love, the second in a planned trilogy of quintet albums that began with 2017’s Forever Reasons, Dokes uses his soulful, silky-smooth baritone…
