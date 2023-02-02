John Daversa | The JAZZIZ Podcast #15

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

John Daversa is one of today’s foremost trumpeters, as well as a multi-GRAMMY-winning artist and the current Chair of Studio Music and Jazz at The Frost School of Music. Throughout his career, he led many projects of several configurations, from large orchestral works to smaller combo sessions. In our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with the artist, we talk about his personal history and formative years, as well as some of his recent prolific and remarkable recording schedule. He also introduces to us his latest exciting project: a duo collaboration with acclaimed pianist Tal Cohen on The Art of Duo, Vol. 1.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with John Daversa via the player below. His new album collaboration with Tal Cohen, The Art of Duo, Vol. 1, will be released on February 3. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.