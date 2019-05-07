John Coltrane – “My Favorite Things (Live at the Half Note)”

Settle in, folks. This song goes the distance. It’s a version of “My Favorite Things” recorded by John Coltrane on this day (May 7) in 1965 during a live set at the Half Note Club in New York City. The audio, which was originally used for a WABC-FM radio broadcast, sat untouched for years before being reissued in 2005 as a double CD. The album’s title track featured the longest Coltrane solo ever recorded, clocking in at 27 minutes and 39 seconds. Propping Coltrane up are his faithful and dynamic quartet mates: Elvin Jones on drums, Jimmy Garrison on bass and McCoy Tyner on piano. Forget the coffee — if you need a jolt this morning, crank up your speakers and blast some Coltrane.