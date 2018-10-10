John and Alice Coltrane Home Named National Treasure

John and Alice Coltrane’s Long Island home has been named a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The house is a two-story, brick and wood frame home located in the Dix Hills neighborhood of the Town of Huntington, New York.

The Coltranes, who married in 1965, bought the house in 1964. John lived there until his death of liver cancer in 1967, while Alice stayed there until she sold the property in 1973 and moved with her children to California. It is said that John composed much of his 1965 masterwork A Love Supreme in the home’s second-floor bedroom, while the basement served as Alice’s studio for the recording of her 1968 solo debut album, A Monastic Trio.

After 1973, the house changed hands multiple times until a local developer slated it for demolition in 2002. It was successfully saved from the threat of demolition and is now owned by Friends of the John and Alice Coltrane Home, while the Town of Huntington continues to own and maintain the land.

According to the National Trust of Historic Preservation website, “Recent preservation efforts have focused on interior mold remediation and stabilization of the brick masonry exterior. Future work will involve planning for the landscape and use of the land as a park, and—as part of the home’s interpretation—bringing the famous basement recording studio where Alice recorded her first seminal works back to life. The National Trust will work with the local community and the Coltrane family to assist the Friends of the John and Alice Coltrane Home in implementing a shared vision for the future of the house.”

“The Long Island home of John and Alice Coltrane is a tangible link to an extremely creative and transformative period in the personal lives and careers of two acclaimed and talented musicians,” said Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in a statement. “Restoring and reusing the home for music education and outreach presents an outstanding opportunity to honor the Coltranes’ values of innovation, creativity, hard work, and self-empowerment and bring it to life in a space so closely tied to their lives and careers.”

Feature photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

