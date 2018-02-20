John Abercrombie tribute to take place in Brooklyn, March 26

Jazz artists will pay tribute to late guitarist John Abercrombie’s life and music in an evening-length event underscoring his legacy and influence. The event is titled “John Abercrombie: Timeless: A Tribute to His Life and Music,” and it will take place at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26.

The tribute will feature: drummers Joey Baron, Jack DeJohnette, Adam Nussbaum, and Peter Erskine; guitarists Nels Cline, Bill Frisell, John Scofield, and Ralph Towner; pianists Marc Copeland and Eliane Elias; violinist March Feldman; bassists Drew Gress, Marc Johnson, and Thomas Morgan; saxophonists Joe Lovano and David Liebman; and special guests. All proceeds from the concert will go to the John Abercrombie Jazz Scholarship Fund.

For more information, go to http://roulette.org/event/john-abercrombie-timeless-a-tribute-to-his-life-and-music/