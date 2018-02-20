Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

January 2018 Cover
December 2017 Cover

 

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Matt Micucci News February 20, 2018

John Abercrombie tribute to take place in Brooklyn, March 26

John Abercrombie tribute to take place in Brooklyn, March 26

Jazz artists will pay tribute to late guitarist John Abercrombie’s life and music in an evening-length event underscoring his legacy and influence. The event is titled “John Abercrombie: Timeless: A Tribute to His Life and Music,” and it will take place at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26.

The tribute will feature: drummers Joey Baron, Jack DeJohnette, Adam Nussbaum, and Peter Erskine; guitarists Nels Cline, Bill Frisell, John Scofield, and Ralph Towner; pianists Marc Copeland and Eliane Elias; violinist March Feldman; bassists Drew Gress, Marc Johnson, and Thomas Morgan; saxophonists Joe Lovano and David Liebman; and special guests. All proceeds from the concert will go to the John Abercrombie Jazz Scholarship Fund.

For more information, go to http://roulette.org/event/john-abercrombie-timeless-a-tribute-to-his-life-and-music/

#Bill Frisell #David Liebman #Drew Gress #Eliane Elias #Jack DeJohnette #Joe Lovano #Joey Baron #John Abercrombie #Nels Cline #Peter Erskine #Ralph Towner #Thomas Morgan

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Loading...

Current Spotlights

Michael McDonald
10 actors who played real-life jazz artists
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Latin Jazz Album nominees
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album nominees
2018 GRAMMYS: Best Jazz Vocal Album nominees

New Releases Record Bin

REVIEW: Günter “Baby” Sommer - Le Piccole Cose: Live at Theater Gütersloh
REVIEW: Regina Carter - Ella: Accentuate the Positive
REVIEW: Ignacio Berroa Trio - Straight Ahead From Havana
REVIEW: The Angelica Sanchez Trio - Float the Edge
REVIEW: Gerald Clayton - Tributary Tales
REVIEW: Duende Libre - Duende Libre

© 2018 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×