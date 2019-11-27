Joey DeFrancesco “Soul Perspective” Video Premiere

Joey DeFrancesco’s latest album, In the Key of the Universe, received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Jazz Instrumental Album. To mark the occasion, JAZZIZ is happy to present the video premiere of a live trio performance of “Soul Perspective” from the LP, featuring DeFrancesco on keyboard and organ alongside saxophonist Troy Roberts and drummer Billy Hart. You can watch the video via the player below.

This video for “Soul Perspective” is part of a new series of videos of live performances of songs from In the Key of the Universe recorded by DeFrancesco with Roberts and Hart at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. “It’s always a pleasure to play in such a magnificent venue,” he tells us. “It’s such a wonderful sounding room, the museum is one of a kind.”

In the Key of the Universe was released on March 1 via Mack Avenue and while the studio recording date also included saxophonist Pharoah Sanders and percussionist Sammy Figueroa, DeFrancesco explains that they have been touring the record mostly as a trio. “Playing it live is when you have the opportunity to extend the compositions with new fresh improvisations. Live performances allow for a unique experience on the bandstand every night. I love it!”

For more information about Joey DeFrancesco and In the Key of the Universe, visit him online.