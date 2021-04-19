Joey DeFrancesco: ‘More Music’ (Mack Avenue)

The mega-faceted jazz musician Joey DeFrancesco celebrated his 50th birthday in April, and has quite a résumé to show for it. More Music is his 39th studio album as a leader. Characteristically, he has delivered an effusive mainstream hard-bop/soul-jazz effort.

DeFrancesco plays organ, piano, keyboards, trumpet and tenor saxophone — often more than one on the same track. That’s not doubling, that’s quintupling. And that doesn’t count his laid-back, everyman vocals on the standard-in-waiting, “And If You Please.” For good measure, DeFrancesco wrote and arranged all the material.

Two highly simpatico players are all the support he needs. Lucas Brown plays organ, keyboards, acoustic and electric guitar. His comparatively restrained organ work countervails the leader’s unbridled effervescence. Drummer Michael Ode drives the entire affair with muscular swing. His 25-second solo intro to “Just Beyond the Horizon” is straight-up wild. No bassist necessary, by the way.

DeFrancesco plays his trumpet with spark (“Free”) and his tenor sax with warmth (on the ballad “Lady G” and the near-ballad “Angel Calling”), but — no surprise — it’s on Hammond B-3 that he shines brightest. He showcases that instrument on “Just Beyond the Horizon,” “Roll With It,” “Soul Dancing” and the title track, his fingers dancing across the keys with boundless swagger.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

You have read 1 out of 5 free articles this month!
To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month.

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!