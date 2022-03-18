Joel Ross, Catherine Russell, Simona Smirnova & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week’s new music roundup includes Catherine Russell, Simona Smirnova and J3 (a new trio formed by young multi-instrumental wizards Justin Lee Schultz, his sister Jamie-Leigh Schultz and Jaden Baker) premieres, plus new music by Joel Ross, Danilo Pérez and Marquis Hill.

New Music and Videos

Simona Smirnova, “Intuition” [Song Premiere]

“Intuition” is a mood-altering jazz track by musician/composer Simona Smirnova. Conceptually, it represents her belief that “instrumental music is more abstract and open to interpretation. Just like intuition itself, it’s not clearly defined. We just feel it in our bodies.” “Intuition” is also one of the tracks from the Lithuania-born artist’s third LP, Bird Language, which finds her combining Baltic folklore, theatrical and pop-influenced vocals, and chamber music into a unique sound all her own. Bird Language will be released on March 24. Pre-order it here.

Catherine Russell, “Blue and Sentimental” [Video Premiere]

Vocalist Catherine Russell celebrates the spirit and history of traditional jazz on her eighth album as a leader, Send for Me, due out April 1 via Dot Time. Pre-order it here. The LP includes newly recorded takes on standards and lesser-known gems, which she describes via a press release as “songs that inspire me or touch me in some way. When I find a song I like, it haunts me until I learn it.” Among them, the Count Basie Orchestra classic “Blue and Sentimental,” the video for which premieres below. Read Sascha Feinstein’s review of the album from our Sping 2022 issue here.

J3, “Stainless Steel” [Song Premiere]

J3 is a trio formed by young multi-instrumental wizards Justin Lee Schultz, his sister Jamie-Leigh Schultz and Jaden Baker. They will release their debut, Opus 1, on April 15 via Shanachie. The album features originals, plus tributes to Chick Corea and Michael Jackson, as well as a previously unreleased, early composition by Jeff Lorber, “Stainless Steel,” which they take on with youthful exuberance tempered with serious musicianship. Pre-order Opus 1 here.

New Albums

Danilo Pérez featuring The Global Messengers, Crisálida (Mack Avenue)

Pianist/composer Danilo Pérez imagines a world where everyone radiates individual light and humanity regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation on his new album, Crisálida. Due out on Mack Avenue, the LP comprises two engrossing suites on which he leads the Global Messengers, a new large ensemble consisting of alumni from Berklee College of Music’s Global Jazz Institute. Order it here.

Joel Ross, The Parable of the Poet (Blue Note)

Inspired by parable tellings and retellings, vibraphonist/composer Joel Ross explores new, more expansive territory and continues in his commitment to blurring the lines between improvisation and written composition. The Parable of the Poet is a seven-movement suite performed by his eight-piece Parables band, bringing together young trailblazing artists, including saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins and trumpeter Marquis Hill, among others. Order it here.

Marquis Hill, New Gospel Revisited (Edition)

New Gospel Revisited is trumpeter/composer Marquis Hill’s live reinterpretation of his 2011 debut album, New Gospel, performed with an all-star sextet. The record’s 13 tracks are given new life and interspersed with interludes by each band member, including Walter Smith III, Joel Ross, James Francies, Kendrick Scott and Harish Raghavan. Order it here.

