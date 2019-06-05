Joe Pass – “The Way You Look Tonight”

Although guitarist Joe Pass was known for his stint in the Oscar Peterson Trio and alongside Ella Fitzgerald, he was also an acknowledged a master of the solo guitar, releasing numerous albums in the solo setting over the course of his long and fruitful career. Uninhibited by a rhythm section, Pass’ solo sets were showcases for his brilliant orchestration and stunning chord-melody arrangements, in which Pass seemed to be playing the walking bass line, melody and the accompaniment all at once. One such showcase, the album Virtuoso In New York, was recorded on this day (June 5) in 1975, but wasn’t released until 2004, 10 years after Pass’ death. (The title takes its name from Pass’ most famous album, 1973’s Virtuoso.) “The Way You Look Tonight” is the perfect example of how Pass can evoke an entire jazz orchestra with just his guitar alone. And that’s not to mention the blistering bebop lines that cut through the middle of the tune.