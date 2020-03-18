Joe McCarthy and the New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band – Upwards (Zoho)

Dizzy Gillespie’s keen interest in melding 1940s bebop with Afro-Cuban music was spurred by his knowledge that swing (and jazz in general) would not have been possible without the ancient rhythms of Africa and its diaspora. Drummer Joe McCarthy’s Afro Bop Alliance Big Band represents a direct lineage. Now in its 20th year, McCarthy has…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.