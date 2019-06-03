Joe Henderson – “Recorda Me”

Saxophonist Joe Henderson recorded Page One, his debut album for Blue Note Records, on this day (June 3) in 1963. The album featured one of the most versatile frontlines in mainstream jazz with Henderson on saxophone and Kenny Dorham on trumpet, as well as a strong backline of Butch Warren on bass and Pete LaRoca on drums (McCoy Tyner played piano on the record, but his name was left off the liner notes due to his recent signing with Impulse! Records). Today’s Song of the Day is “Recorda Me,” a Henderson original with a percolating bossa nova groove and an infectious hard-bop melody. The song — which Henderson wrote when he was 15 years old — has become a jazz standard and a jam session favorite. Listen to its first-ever recording below.