Joe Alterman and Les McCann: An Incomparable Friendship


By Bob Weinberg Separated by age and geography, Joe Alterman and Les McCann share an unbreakable bond. Joe Alterman was excited. A little nervous, but excited. In a few hours, he’d be opening for Les McCann, one of his piano heroes, at the Blue Note in Manhattan. On stage during a soundcheck, Alterman spied McCann

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

Spread Holiday Cheer with JAZZIZ Holiday Boxes

SHOP NOW
X