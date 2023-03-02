Jocelyn Gould | The JAZZIZ Podcast #19

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Guitarist/composer Jocelyn Gould is the guest of our latest JAZZIZ Podcast. Aside from being a JUNO-winning artist and one of the most exciting rising star jazz guitarists today, Gould is a Professor and Head of the Guitar Department at Humber College in Toronto. Her latest album, released last year, is titled Golden Hour. It showcases her virtuosic musicianship, her compositional prowess and, for the first time in her recorded oeuvre, introduces her voice. Golden Hour also finds her playing alongside internationally-acclaimed musicians, evoking the aura of the great classic jazz guitar quartets of the past.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jocelyn Gould via the player below. Her latest album, Golden Hour, is available now. Launch it here. You can find out more about the artist and the record in David Pulizzi’s article from our Winter 2022 issue by clicking here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Katherine Kwan.

