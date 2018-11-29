Jingle Jazz Playlist: The Best Holiday Music of 2018

Baby, it’s cold outside. Let JAZZIZ warm up those frosty ears with some of the best holiday jazz of 2018. Songs in this playlist come from albums that were released in the past year, featuring brand new tunes from Arturo Sandoval, Les McCann, Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Mike Love, John Legend and many more. Take it from us: holiday cheer never swung so hard.
With a hearty mix of timeless Christmas tunes and modern classics, we hope our 2018 Holiday Jazz Playlist make this “most wonderful time of the year” just a little bit more wonderful. Happy Holidays from everyone at JAZZIZ.
Feature photo of Eric Clapton provided courtesy Dave Kaplan
- O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
Dave Koz, David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White
Dave Koz And Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas
- What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder)
John Legend, Stevie Wonder
A Legendary Christmas
- Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Arturo Sandoval, Jazz Ensemble
Christmas At Notre Dame
- Baby It’s Cold Outside
Les McCann
A Time Les Christmas
- Up on the Housetop
Jacob Jezioro, Joshua Hunt, Mason Embry
Christmas Jazz Guitar: Instrumental Jazz for the Holidays
- White Christmas
Eric Clapton
Happy Xmas
- Winter Wonderland (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)
Michael McDonald, Jake Shimabukuro
Season of Peace: The Christmas Collection
- Little St. Nick
Mike Love
Reason For The Season
- Deck the Halls
David Ian
The Vintage Christmas Collection
- Little Drummer Boy / Peace on Earth
Nils Landgren, Jonas Knutsson, Johan Norberg, Jeanette Kohn, Jessica Pilnäs, Sharon Dyall, Eva Kruse, Ida Sand
Christmas with My Friends VI
- Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
Joe Gransden
The Christmas Song
- I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
The King’s Brass, Tim Zimmerman, Samuel Metzger
Christmas Joy
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Nate Najar
Christmas in December
- Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
Sultans Of String, Rubén Blades, Luba Mason
Christmas Caravan
- Hanukkah in Santa Monica
Sam Broverman
A Jewish Boy’s Christmas
- Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me
Susie Blue and the Lonesome Fellas
Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me
- Silver Bells
Tony Paglia
Big Band Christmas in Manhattan
- The Christmas Song
Beegie Adair, Monica Ramey
Some Enchanted Christmas: An Intimate Piano and Vocal Holiday Collection
- The Christmas Waltz
Jake Ehrenreich, Roger Kellaway Trio
A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs
- Auld Lang Syne
Laura Dickinson
Auld Lang Syne