Jingle Jazz Playlist: The Best Holiday Music of 2018

Baby, it’s cold outside. Let JAZZIZ warm up those frosty ears with some of the best holiday jazz of 2018. Songs in this playlist come from albums that were released in the past year, featuring brand new tunes from Arturo Sandoval, Les McCann, Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Mike Love, John Legend and many more. Take it from us: holiday cheer never swung so hard.

With a hearty mix of timeless Christmas tunes and modern classics, we hope our 2018 Holiday Jazz Playlist make this “most wonderful time of the year” just a little bit more wonderful. Happy Holidays from everyone at JAZZIZ.

Feature photo of Eric Clapton provided courtesy Dave Kaplan

  1. O Tannenbaum (O Christmas Tree)
    Dave Koz, David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White
    Dave Koz And Friends 20th Anniversary Christmas
  2. What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder)
    John Legend, Stevie Wonder
    A Legendary Christmas
  3. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
    Arturo Sandoval, Jazz Ensemble
    Christmas At Notre Dame
  4. Baby It’s Cold Outside
    Les McCann
    A Time Les Christmas
  5. Up on the Housetop
    Jacob Jezioro, Joshua Hunt, Mason Embry
    Christmas Jazz Guitar: Instrumental Jazz for the Holidays
  6. White Christmas
    Eric Clapton
    Happy Xmas
  7. Winter Wonderland (feat. Jake Shimabukuro)
    Michael McDonald, Jake Shimabukuro
    Season of Peace: The Christmas Collection
  8. Little St. Nick
    Mike Love
    Reason For The Season
  9. Deck the Halls
    David Ian
    The Vintage Christmas Collection
  10. Little Drummer Boy / Peace on Earth
    Nils Landgren, Jonas Knutsson, Johan Norberg, Jeanette Kohn, Jessica Pilnäs, Sharon Dyall, Eva Kruse, Ida Sand
    Christmas with My Friends VI
  11. Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas
    Joe Gransden
    The Christmas Song
  12. I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
    The King’s Brass, Tim Zimmerman, Samuel Metzger
    Christmas Joy
  13. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
    Nate Najar
    Christmas in December
  14. Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
    Sultans Of String, Rubén Blades, Luba Mason
    Christmas Caravan
  15. Hanukkah in Santa Monica
    Sam Broverman
    A Jewish Boy’s Christmas
  16. Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me
    Susie Blue and the Lonesome Fellas
    Santa Bring My Baby Back to Me
  17. Silver Bells
    Tony Paglia
    Big Band Christmas in Manhattan
  18. The Christmas Song
    Beegie Adair, Monica Ramey
    Some Enchanted Christmas: An Intimate Piano and Vocal Holiday Collection
  19. The Christmas Waltz
    Jake Ehrenreich, Roger Kellaway Trio
    A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs
  20. Auld Lang Syne
    Laura Dickinson
    Auld Lang Syne

