Jingle Jazz Playlist: The Best Holiday Music of 2018

Baby, it’s cold outside. Let JAZZIZ warm up those frosty ears with some of the best holiday jazz of 2018. Songs in this playlist come from albums that were released in the past year, featuring brand new tunes from Arturo Sandoval, Les McCann, Eric Clapton, Michael McDonald, Mike Love, John Legend and many more. Take it from us: holiday cheer never swung so hard.

With a hearty mix of timeless Christmas tunes and modern classics, we hope our 2018 Holiday Jazz Playlist make this “most wonderful time of the year” just a little bit more wonderful. Happy Holidays from everyone at JAZZIZ.

Feature photo of Eric Clapton provided courtesy Dave Kaplan

Listen on: