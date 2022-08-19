Jessy J, Gorillaz, Gustavo Cortiñas & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. This week, Jessy J and Gustavo Cortiñas video premieres, a new Gorillaz animated video and more.

New Music and Videos

Jessy J, “Summer Swing” feat. Nate Najar [Video Premiere]

We’re delighted to present the premiere of “Summer Swing” by saxophonist Jessy J, featuring guest guitarist Nate Najar, and produced exclusively for JAZZIZ. The song, composed by Jessy J in tribute to Herbie Hancock’s Maiden Voyage and Astrud Gilberto’s lush orchestrations, is included on her latest album Blue and is the perfect track to swing through the end of summer. Both artists are currently on tour, separately, with their latest albums – Jessy J with Blue and Nate Najar with Jazz Samba Pra Sempre. For more information, For more info go to www.jessyj.com and www.natenajar.com.

Gorillaz, “Cracker Island” feat. Thundercat

Gorillaz have released the new video for their funky single, “Cracker Island.” This is the band’s collaboration with acclaimed bass virtuoso Thundercat. The video was directed by artist and Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and Fx Goby. It follows the animated bandmates into a hospital and in conflict with the police force. “Cracker Island” is the first single issued by Gorillaz since 2021’s Meanwhile EP.

Gustavo Cortiñas, “Emigraste” [Video Premiere]

Drummer/composer Gustavo Cortiñas, born and raised in Mexico City and currently based in Chicago, is set to release a new album, Kinds Regards – Saludos Afectuosos on September 2 via Desafio Candente Records. The album is inspired by the immigrant experience, which it represents via ten original compositions. We’re delighted to present the exclusive premiere of the video of one of its tracks, the poignant and heartfelt “Emigraste,” featuring an impassioned lyrical solo by trumpeter Emily Kuhn and vocals by Meghan Stagl.

New Albums

Emanuel Casablanca, Blood On My Hands (self-released)

Blood On My Hands, the album debut of singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Emanuel Casablanca, is a must for all fans of old-school blues, alongside a cast of venerable guests. Evoking the spirit of vintage recording and adapting it to his own artistic persona, Casablanca explains via a press release that “I made it a point with this album to try to explore the essence of an imperfect past.”

Kim Myhr, Sympathetic Magic (HUBRO)

Norwegian guitarist/composer Kim Myhr’s Sympathetic Magic is an immersive 74-minute suite of maximalistic minimalism. Featuring a broad cast of musicians and instruments, the experimental artist’s new work is described as an expression of the solitary longing for collective bliss and togetherness, and Myhr’s follow-up to his acclaimed You | me from 2017.

Trio Xolo, In Flower, In Song (577)

Trio Xolo is a new improvising group composed of bassist Zachary Swanson, saxophonist Derrick Michaels and percussionist Dalius Naujo. In Flower, In Song, due out August 19, is their debut album on which they aim to create music that seeks to capture the essence of the moment through deep listening via free-flowing stream of consciousness improvisations, recorded live in one room.

<a href="https://577records.bandcamp.com/album/in-flower-in-song">In Flower, In Song by Trio Xolo</a>