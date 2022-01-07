Jesse Correll, Stro Elliot, Claire Dickson & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Songs and Videos

Jesse Correll, “One More Time” [Song Premiere]

Singer/songwriter Jesse Correll explores where love ends and love addiction begins in the wake of a breakup on his playful new single, “One More Time.” The track appears on his upcoming album, Inner Shibori, due out February 11. The record is inspired by a traditional Japanese tie-dying technique and evokes such concepts as breakup, transformation and rebirth. It is also a fine showcase of Correll’s soul, jazz and folk roots, as well as only his second album after his 15-year hiatus from music.

Alison Shearer, “Breathe Again” feat. Miranda Joan

Saxophonist/composer Alison Shearer makes a statement about loss, struggle and the restorative power of music on her upcoming debut album, View from Above, written soon after the passing of her father. She shares today a new single from the record, “Breathe Again,” featuring lush, sultry vocals from Miranda Joan. “Miranda and I collaborated on the lyrics, and the core message is about finding strength and peace both in nature and truth,” says Shearer via a statement. View From Above is due out February 18.

Stro Elliot, “Machine No Make Sex”

Multi-instrumentalist Stro Elliot has shared a new remix from his forthcoming album Black & Loud: James Brown Reimagined by Stro Elliot, which he defines as a “dissection and celebration” of the Godfather of Soul’s legacy. “Machine No Make Sex” is a remix of “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine,” and reimagines the iconic 1970 song with Afrobeat rhythms and horns. Black & Loud will be released on February 4 via Urban Legends, a division of UMe. Pre-order it here.

New Albums

The Dave Wilson Quartet, Stretching Supreme (Dave Wilson)

Saxophonist/composer/educator Dave Wilson pays tribute to his hero John Coltrane in his own seventh album as a leader. Stretching Supreme, self-released on January 7, features live quartet renditions ot tunes traversing several periods of Coltrane’s profoundly influential career, recorded in October 2017 and March 2018. Order it here.

<a href="https://davewilsonmusic.bandcamp.com/album/stretching-supreme">Stretching Supreme by Dave Wilson Music</a>

Taru Alexander, Echoes of the Masters (Sunnyside)

On his latest album, Brooklyn-born and raised drummer Taru Alexander assembles a stellar ensemble to perform pieces written by some of his heroes and mentors, including his father Roland Alexander. Echoes of the Masters is out today via Sunnyside and you can order it HERE.

Claire Dickson, Starland (self-released)

Conceived and created between the Arctic Circle and her Brooklyn apartment, Starland is the impressive seven-song concept debut album by 24-year-old vocalist/composer Claire Dickson. Her continuously transformed and creatively applied vocals are front and center of its immersive sonic landscapes, which shift between art-pop, jazz and ambient music. Order it here.

