Jeremy Cohen | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Jeremy Cohen, the principal violinist and founder of the classical crossover ensemble Quartet San Francisco, joins us on the JAZZIZ Podcast to talk about the remarkable project, Raymond Scott Reimagined, available now on Violinjazz Recordings. This album is not only a celebration of Raymond Scott’s enduring legacy but also a testament to extraordinary musical collaboration. With the Quartet San Francisco, Gordon Goodwin, Take 6 and the invaluable Raymond Scott Archive coming together, this 14-track collection, executive produced by Cohen himself, offers a fresh take on handpicked Scott classics. It also introduces a brand-new composition and is enriched by interstitials of Scott’s own voice, along with audio historian Art Shifrin and the great John Williams, excerpted from the documentary Deconstructing Dad.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jeremy Cohen via the player below. Raymond Scott Reimagined is available now on Violinjazz Recordings. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, be sure to check out our carefully-curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Hasain Rasheed.

