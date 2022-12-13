Jeff Parker: Breaking Sound Barriers


Jeff Parker explores a variety of sonic possibilities, following only the compass of rigorous individualism. Early autumn, late afternoon, I’m perched on a pew at Augustana Lutheran Church, at the northeastern edge of the University of Chicago campus. The church, relatively small and definitely modern, serves as a venue for the annual Hyde Park Jazz

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

BUY NOW