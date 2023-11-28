Jeff Lorber | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

Today’s guest is GRAMMY-winning keyboardist, composer and bandleader Jeff Lorber, whose musical journey has been marked by unwavering passion, technical virtuosity, innovative spirit and genuine dedication, and has served as a wellspring of inspiration for countless artists over a span of more than five decades. He recently released a new album with the Jeff Lorber Fusion, showcasing new original compositions performed with a stellar ensemble on The Drop. In our conversation, we talk about the record’s artistic statement, as well as the evolution of his Jeff Lorber Fusion project over the years, and we even take this opportunity to delve into his musical formation and his experience of battling Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Jeff Lorber via the player below. Jeff Lorber Fusion’s latest album, The Drop, is available now via Shanachie Entertainment. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo courtesy of Shanachie Entertainment.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.