Jeff Beck – “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers”

Guitarist Jeff Beck was born on this day (June 24) in Wallington, England, in 1944. He turns 75 years old today. Beck’s musical upbringing included stints in jazz, blues and R&B, but he would ultimately go on to forge his own sound: a complex, highly technical style of jazz fusion that would act as a forebearer to prog-rock and speed metal. We celebrate his birthday with “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers,” a track from his seminal 1975 album Blow By Blow. The tune was originally composed by keyboardist Stevie Wonder, appearing on his 1974 album Stevie Wonder Presents: Syreeta. Beck’s repurposing darkens the hue and hardens the edges; his searing guitar sound, cutting through like a laser, is unmistakable.
Feature photo of Jeff Beck courtesy the artist/JeffBeck.com