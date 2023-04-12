Jean-Luc Ponty: The Bowed and the Beautiful


Having worked with Frank Zappa, John McLaughlin and Chick Corea, Jean-Luc Ponty has brought his dubious instrument to the summit of the jazz fusion arena. Through his rich career (as Jean-Luc puts it, “I’m twenty again for the fourth time”), Ponty shares great stories about Miles Davis, Keith Jarrett, Jack DeJohnette and … Elton John.

You’ve reached a Premium article. To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month. You’ll receive unlimited digital access plus a complimentary issue of our award-winning print magazine.
Join Our Newsletter
Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, album, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz