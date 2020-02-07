JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Special Edition: Nandan Gautam ‘The Divine Flaw’ Album Showcase

In this week’s Discover playlist, we showcase the new album The Divine Flaw by multi-instrumentalist and composer Nandan Gautam. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
Baku-based writer, composer and yogi, Nandan Gautam grew up in Bangalore, India. He received his bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts from Mc Daniel College in Maryland and worked at the newspaper USA Today for a few years. He returned to India to study yoga and meditation for the next twenty years. He comfortably straddles several realms, teaching meditation, writing, composing and producing music aligned to his sophisticated jazz-pop tastes and imbuing it with eastern folk sounds and meditative chants, alongside extended guitar and piano solos. His music is a true amalgam of world, rock, jazz, folk and prog. Today’s Song of the Day is the title track from his outstanding new album The Divine Flaw, which features Antonio Sanchez, Tom Schuman, Rainer Brüninghaus, Chad Wackerman, Tony Das, Sabir Memmedov, Amit Heri and Ananth Menon.
