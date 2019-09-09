JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: September 9, 2019

Pianist Ahmad Jamal (pictured) has released a new track from his forthcoming album Ballades, which is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for September 9. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Listen on: qobuz

While We’re Young (Extended)
Snarky Puppy
While We’re Young (Extended)

Medley: Things Ain’t What They Used to Be / Hello Dolly
Duke Ellington
Uppsala 1971

Poinciana
Ahmad Jamal
Poinciana

Tearin’ Up My Heart
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Casey Abrams
Tearin’ Up My Heart

Paris Mist
Erroll Garner
A New Kind of Love

Come Away with Me
Maggie Herron
Renditions

Song for my Country
Nikola Bankov, Seamus Blake
Bright Future

Boom-Bap
The Adam Larson Band
Listen With Your Eyes

In My Heart
Youn Sun Nah
In My Heart

Sir Duke
Avishai Cohen, Yonathan Avishai
Playing The Room

Steady Comin’ at Ya
Shawn Purcell
Symmetricity

Oyá
Daymé Arocena
Sonocardiogram

Them There Eyes
Yamit and The Vinyl Blvd
Ain’t Misbehavin’

