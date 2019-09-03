JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: September 2, 2019

Lionel Loueke (left) and Kevin Hays have released a new track, “Aziza,” which is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for August 26. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Aziza – Single
Kevin Hays, Lionel Loueke
Bells (Ring Loudly)
Terri Lyne Carrington, Social Science, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Debo Ray
Bells / Dreams and Desperate Measures, Pt. 2
Quítate de la Vía, Perico
Miguel Zenón
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera
Blackbird – Single
Hiromi
The Call – Single
Jacky Terrasson
Pour Que Ma Vie Demeure – Live
James Carter
James Carter Organ Trio: Live From Newport Jazz
Wolfbane
Wallace Roney
Blue Dawn – Blue Nights
Bemsha Swing
Monty Alexander
Wareika Hill Rastamonk Vibrations
I Hope She Makes You Happy
Veronica Swift
Confessions
The Very Thing – Single
Kris Davis, Esperanza Spalding, Tony Malaby, Trevor Dunn, Val Jeanty, Terri Lyne Carrington
She Wakes Up / First Dimension
Salami Rose Joe Louis
Zdenka 2080
Hurricane Birds
The Bad Plus
Never Stop II
Vernazza
David Benoit, Dave Koz
David Benoit And Friends
I Remember You
Nicolas Bearde
I Remember You: The Music of Nat King Cole
When You’re Smiling – Single
Erroll Garner
No East No West
Uri Caine, Andre Raphel, Barbara Walker, The Catto Freedom Orchestra, The Philadelphia Choral Ensemble, The Nedra Neal Singers
The Passion of Octavius Catto
I Can’t Give You Anything But Love
Yamit and The Vinyl Band
Ain’t Misbehavin’