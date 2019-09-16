JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: September 16, 2019

Pianist Ramsey Lewis (pictured) has released a new track from his forthcoming album Urban Knights VII, which is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for September 16. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Tequila Mockingbird
Ramsey Lewis and Urban Knights, Charles Heath, Tim Gant
Tequila Mockingbird
Irrepressible
Benny Benack III
Irrepressible
Poinciana
Ahmad Jamal
Ballades
The Next Thing to Come
Brandon Robertson
Bass’d on a True Story
Baby on the Subway
Camille Harris
Baby on the Subway
Tea for Two
Nicholas Payton
Tea for Two
The Feeling Of Jazz
Poncho Sanchez
The Feeling Of Jazz
Give It Up
Miles Davis
Give It Up
Come Away with Me
Maggie Herron
Renditions
Palindrome
Jacky Terrasson
Palindrome
It Could Happen To You
Yamit and The Vinyl Blvd
Ain’t Misbehavin’