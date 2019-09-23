JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: September 23, 2019

Mike Stern (left) and Jeff Lorber have teamed up for the new album Eleven, due out September 27. The album’s single, “Nu Som,” is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for September 23. (Photo: Courtesy Concord Records)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Nu Som
Mike Stern, Jeff Lorber Fusion
Nu Som
Mona Lisa
Orice Jenkins
Centennial Cole
The Man I Love
Ethan Iverson Quartet
Common Practice (Live At The Village Vanguard / 2017)
neither when nor where
Taylor Ho Bynum 9-tette
The Ambiguity Manifesto
You Might Live Here
Reid Anderson, Dave King, Craig Taborn
Golden Valley Is Now
Moon River
Svetlana
Night at the Movies
Forecast – Live track
Colin Stranahan, Glenn Zaleski, Rick Rosato
Live at Jazz Standard
Self Love
Elusive, Mali Hayes, Ian Roller, Matt Little
Afterthoughts
Orange Desert
Senri Oe
Orange Desert
Extases
Louis Sclavis, Benjamin Moussay, Sarah Murcia, Christophe Lavergne
Characters On A Wall
Split Infinity
TuneTown
There from Here
You’d Be So Nice To Come Home To (Sponsored Track)
Yamit and The Vinyl Blvd
Ain’t Misbehavin’