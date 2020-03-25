JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: March 20, 2020

On April 24, Blue Note Records will release Just Coolin’, a never-before-released studio album by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers that was recorded on March 8, 1959, at Rudy Van Gelder’s living room studio in Hackensack, New Jersey. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

 

Listen on: qobuz

Confirmation
Charlie Parker
The Savoy 10-inch LP Collection

Song of the Rio Grande (For Oscar and Valeria Martinez-Ramirez)
Kurt Elling, Danilo Perez
Single

Got Me a Plan
Kassa Overall
I THINK I’M GOOD

In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Casey Abrams
Uncovered

Re: Stacks
Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, Bill Frisell
Re: Stacks

Black Hole Sun
Eldar Djangirov
Rhapsodize

Without Deception
Kenny Barron, Dave Holland Trio, Johnathan Blake
Without Deception

A Beautiful Friendship
Geri Allen, Lenny White, Palle Danielsson
Some Aspect of Water

My New Celebrity Is You
Blossom Dearie
My New Celebrity Is You

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON