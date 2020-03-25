JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: March 20, 2020

On April 24, Blue Note Records will release Just Coolin’, a never-before-released studio album by Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers that was recorded on March 8, 1959, at Rudy Van Gelder’s living room studio in Hackensack, New Jersey. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Confirmation
Charlie Parker
The Savoy 10-inch LP Collection
Song of the Rio Grande (For Oscar and Valeria Martinez-Ramirez)
Kurt Elling, Danilo Perez
Single
Got Me a Plan
Kassa Overall
I THINK I’M GOOD
In The Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Casey Abrams
Uncovered
Re: Stacks
Gregoire Maret, Romain Collin, Bill Frisell
Re: Stacks
Black Hole Sun
Eldar Djangirov
Rhapsodize
Without Deception
Kenny Barron, Dave Holland Trio, Johnathan Blake
Without Deception
A Beautiful Friendship
Geri Allen, Lenny White, Palle Danielsson
Some Aspect of Water
My New Celebrity Is You
Blossom Dearie
My New Celebrity Is You