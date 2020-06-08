JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: June 8, 2020

Saxophonist Kamasi Washington was chosen to score the hit Netflix documentary Becoming, chronicling the life of First Lady Michelle Obama. The title track from that score is included in our Weekly Discover Playlist for June 8, 2020. (Photo: Courtesy Netflix)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
“Becoming”
Kamasi Washington
Becoming (Music from the Netflix Original Documentary)
“I Fall in Love Too Easily”
Larry Willis
I Fall in Love Too Easily (The Final Session at Rudy Van Gelder’s)
“Quarantine Blues (Jazz at Home)”
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis
Quarantine Blues (Jazz at Home)
“Radio”
John Scofield, Steve Swallow, Bill Stewart
Radio
“Queen Nzinga”
Sara Serpa, David Virelles, Mark Turner, Zeena Parkins
Recognition
“Mr. Roscoe (consider the simultaneous)”
Ambrose Akinmusire
Mr. Roscoe (consider the simultaneous)
“Four Questions”
Arturo O’Farrill, The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, Dr Cornel West
Four Questions
“Through”
Alexa Tarantino, Steven Feifke, Joe Martin, Rudy Royston
Clarity
“This Little Light of Mine”
Orrin Evans, Captain Black Big Band
This Little Light of Mine
“Parisian Thoroughfare”
Pasquale Grasso
Solo Bud Powell
“The Hero’s Journey”
Michael Olatuja, Regina Carter
The Hero’s Journey
“Don’t Go”
GoGo Penguin
Don’t Go