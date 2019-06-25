JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: June 24, 2019

Smile With Your Heart, a new collection of Bill Evans recordings from Resonance Records, is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for the week of June 24 (Photo: JEAN-PIERRE LELOIR)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on the albums that came out over the weekend, and a few others that flew under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
All Blues
Peter Frampton Band, Larry Carlton
All Blues
Baubles, Bangles and Beads
Bill Evans
Smile With Your Heart: The Best of Bill Evans on Resonance
Seminole Trail
Pureum Jin
The Real Blue
If It Ain’t Love (feat. The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra)
Patrice Jégou, The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra
If It Ain’t Love
Dolphin Dance
Bob Patin
Singularity
Chrysalis
Snarky Puppy
Chrysalis
Holy Spirit
Charnett Moffett
Bright New Day
To Make You Feel My Love
Greta Matassa
Portrait
The Song is You
Rebekah Victoria
Songs of the Decades
Orange Coals
Akiko Tsuruga, Jeff Hamilton, Graham Dechter
Equal Time
Another Wish
Maggie Herron
Another Wish / Holdin’ On
Cousin From Another Planet
Aaron Whitby
Cousin From Another Planet
The Search
Paul Combs, Derek Cannon, Melonie Grinnell, Richard Sellers, Rob Thorsen
Unknown Dameron: Rare and Never Recorded Works of Tadd Dameron
Little Sunflower
Beata Pater
Tet
Love Will Find A Way
Philip Bailey, Casey Benjamin
Love Will Find A Way