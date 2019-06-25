JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: June 24, 2019

Smile With Your Heart, a new collection of Bill Evans recordings from Resonance Records, is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for the week of June 24 (Photo: JEAN-PIERRE LELOIR)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on the albums that came out over the weekend, and a few others that flew under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Listen on: