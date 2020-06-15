JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: June 15, 2020

Pianist Gerald Clayton will release his Blue Note Records debut, Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, on July 10. Recorded live at the iconic New York City jazz club with a quintet of longtime collaborators—Logan Richardson on alto saxophone, Walter Smith III on tenor saxophone, Joe Sanders on bass, and Marcus Gilmore on drums—Happening spotlights Clayton’s layered identity as a leader. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
Also, congrats to Shirazette Tinnin and Sonic Wallpaper. Their song “Past Tense,” from the album Sonic Wallpaper, Vol. 1: The Cards That Life Can Deal, has been selected as our Inside Track of the week!
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
“Rejuvenation Agenda – Live”
Gerald Clayton
Rejuvenation Agenda (Live)
“Falling Grace”
John Scofield, Steve Swallow, Bill Stewart
Swallow Tales
“WHITE CRAYON”
Athletic Progression
Athletic Progression
“Father (feat. Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)”
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Brian Blade, Christian McBride
Father (feat. Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
“Pace”
Nubya Garcia
Pace
“Medgar Evers’ Blues”
Christian McBride Big Band
Medgar Evers’ Blues
“For the Kids”
Black Art Jazz Collective
For the Kids
“C Jam Blues”
Mulgrew Miller, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen
The Duo
“Not Right Now”
Derrick Hodge
Not Right Now
“Isfahan – Live”
Denny Zeitlin
Live at Mezzrow
“Walkin’ (Jazz at Home)”
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis
Walkin’ (Jazz at Home)
“For the O.G.”
Connie Han
Iron Starlet
“Trane Ride”
Eric Binder Trio, Walter Smith III, Petros Klampanis
Trane Ride
“The Court”
Freddie Hubbard
The Court
“Red Cross”
Rudresh Mahanthappa
Red Cross
“Otra Vez”
La Lucha
Everybody Wants To Rule The World
“You Reap Just What You Sow”
Catherine Russell
You Reap Just What You Sow
“Motion”
Daniel Hersog Jazz Orchestra, Noah Preminger, Frank Carlberg
Night Devoid of Stars
“Past Tense”
Shirazette Tinnin, Steffanie Christi’an
Sonic Wallpaper, Vol. 1: The Cards That Life Can Deal