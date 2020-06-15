JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: June 15, 2020

Pianist Gerald Clayton will release his Blue Note Records debut, Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, on July 10. Recorded live at the iconic New York City jazz club with a quintet of longtime collaborators—Logan Richardson on alto saxophone, Walter Smith III on tenor saxophone, Joe Sanders on bass, and Marcus Gilmore on drums—Happening spotlights Clayton’s layered identity as a leader. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

Also, congrats to Shirazette Tinnin and Sonic Wallpaper. Their song “Past Tense,” from the album Sonic Wallpaper, Vol. 1: The Cards That Life Can Deal, has been selected as our Inside Track of the week!

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

