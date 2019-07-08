JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: July 8, 2019

Mike LeDonne’s new album Partner’s In Time is among the highlights of our Weekly Discover playlist for July 8. 

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on the albums that came out over the weekend, and a few others that flew under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Movement III: Midwestern Moods
David Robertson, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, Wynton Marsalis
Swing Symphony

Here’s That Rainy Day
Mike LeDonne
Partners in Time

Black Orpheus
Ken Peplowski
Amizade

As Time Goes By
Gianluigi Trovesi, Gianni Coscia
La misteriosa musica della Regina Loana

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Patrick Barnitt
Sway

After Hours
Blind Lemon Jazz
After Hours

Eye Opener
Whit Dickey ((Rob Brown, Steve Swell, Michael Bisio )
Tao Quartets 

See Line Woman
Curtis Nowosad, Brianna Thomas, Marc Cary
Curtis Nowosad

Above & Beyond
Bob Sheppard
The Fine Line

Summertime
Melbreeze, Scott Kinsey, Jimmy Haslip, Gary Novak, Arto Tunçboyacyan
Amethyst

Blood Wolf Moon Blues
Jimmy Cobb
Blood Wolf Moon Blues

The Union
Janek Gwizdala
The Union

Liquid Soul (Venus Mix 2019)
Chris Standring
Best of Chris Standring Remixed

Anema e core
Luca Aquino, Danilo Rea, Natalino Marchetti
Italian Songbook

Old Devil Moon
David Finck
Old Devil Moon

Tassia
Alexander Claffy, Kurt Rosenwinkel
Tassia (feat. Kurt Rosenwinkel)

Cats In Boots
Alter Ego
Cats In Boots

