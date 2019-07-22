JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: July 22, 2019

Jeff Coffin’s Dream Shanti is among the new albums featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for July 22.
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Making a Dollar out of Fifteen Cents
Zac Harmon
Mississippi Barbq
June Teenth
Will Boyd, Bobby Lyle, David Bivens, Larry Vincent
Freedom, Soul, Jazz
Uhuru Kwanza
Randy Weston
Uhuru Afrika/Highlife
Lover Man
Jenna McLean
Brighter Day
Inner Circle
Althea Rene
Flawsome
Remember My Name
The Wali Sanga
Big Ears
Dark Matter
Lafayette Gilchrist, The New Volcanoes, Navasha Daya
New Urban World Blues
Creed
SPAGA
Creed
Taking Flight (feat. Brandee Younger)
Resavoir, Brandee Younger
Resavoir
Trickster Coyote
Blue Moon Marquee
Gypsy Blues
Insomnia
Robben Ford, Bill Evans
Insomnia
Fiddle Dance Suite: 1. Sidestep Reel
Wynton Marsalis, Nicola Benedetti
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Music in Our Dreams
Jeff Coffin Dream Shanti
Music in Our Dreams
A Rã
Nelson Faria, João Donato
Nelson Faria Convida João Donato. Um Café Lá Em Casa
Nostalgie
Vosbein Magee Big Band
Come and Get It!
E Flat Stew
Patrick Butler
Sonic Stew 2
Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald
Voctave
Somewhere There’s Music