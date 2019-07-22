JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: July 22, 2019

Jeff Coffin’s Dream Shanti is among the new albums featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for July 22.

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Making a Dollar out of Fifteen Cents
Zac Harmon
Mississippi Barbq

June Teenth
Will Boyd, Bobby Lyle, David Bivens, Larry Vincent
Freedom, Soul, Jazz

Uhuru Kwanza
Randy Weston
Uhuru Afrika/Highlife

Lover Man
Jenna McLean
Brighter Day

Inner Circle
Althea Rene
Flawsome

Remember My Name
The Wali Sanga
Big Ears

Dark Matter
Lafayette Gilchrist, The New Volcanoes, Navasha Daya
New Urban World Blues

Creed
SPAGA
Creed

Taking Flight (feat. Brandee Younger)
Resavoir, Brandee Younger
Resavoir

Trickster Coyote
Blue Moon Marquee
Gypsy Blues

Insomnia
Robben Ford, Bill Evans
Insomnia

Fiddle Dance Suite: 1. Sidestep Reel
Wynton Marsalis, Nicola Benedetti
Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Music in Our Dreams
Jeff Coffin Dream Shanti
Music in Our Dreams

A Rã
Nelson Faria, João Donato
Nelson Faria Convida João Donato. Um Café Lá Em Casa

Nostalgie
Vosbein Magee Big Band
Come and Get It!

E Flat Stew
Patrick Butler
Sonic Stew 2

Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald
Voctave
Somewhere There’s Music

